Four men arrested in connection with the firing of shots at a commemoration to Patsy O'Hara in Derry have been released

Four men aged arrested in Derry yesterday by detectives investigating an incident when shots were fired in the Ardfoyle area of Derry on May 21 have been released following questioning.

A PSNI spokesperson said the investigation remains ongoing.

The men, aged 29, 42 and two aged 39, were arrested under the Terrorism Act and taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station for questioning.

A number of items were seized and have been taken away for further examination.

The incident involving at least 12 masked men who had gathered in Ardfoyle, just off Bishop Street, was reported to police just before 9pm on Friday, May 21.

Police subsequently became aware of video footage circulating on social media showing masked men firing shots into the air.

The incident took place during a commemoration event for Derry hunger striker Patsy O'Hara.