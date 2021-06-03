Important work to begin next week on the Derry to Coleraine railway line next week

Maintence work will begin on the Derry to Coleraine railway line next week.

Translink say they will be carrying out essential site investigation work on the line between Castlerock and Strathfoyle.

The works will commence on Monday, June 7, lasting approximately three weeks and will be undertaken during night-time hours.

A Translink spokesperson said the 'essential engineering works'are required to maintain the ongoing safety of the railway and to help inform the future development of the local railway network in the north west.

“Initial work will take place in the Castlerock area, working towards Bellarena and on towards Eglinton and Strathfoyle at the latter end of the project.

“We will be working on the basis of localised worksites, which will then move along the track as each section of work completes.

“Whilst some associated noise is likely, every effort will be made to keep this to a minimum. There will be no disruption to train services between Coleraine and Derry~Londonderry as a result of these works.

“Lineside residents using User-worked crossing should remain vigilant at all times as rail mounted plant may be operational in these areas.

“All work will be carried out in accordance with current government and industry advice on social distancing to ensure the safety of the works team and the local community.

“Should local residents have any queries or concerns in relation to this project, please contact the project team at Babcock Control on 020 8629 5060, followed by option 5 then option 1.

“Translink would like to apologise for any inconvenience which may be caused and thank residents and commuters for their support while we work to improve your rail network,” added the spokesperson.