Hopes that work on a new greenway into Derry's city centre will begin by the end of the year

Work on a new greenway linking Derry's city centre out as far as Strathfoyle is expected to begin before the end of the year.

Plans for the greenway have been talked about for many years.

However, it now looks set to become a reality.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon visited the proposed route of the greenway yesterday and highlighted her department's support for the project.

The Strathfoyle Greenway is a 2.7 kilometres extension to the Waterside Greenway, which will link the residential area of Strathfoyle to Derry city and the wider greenway network.

The Department of Infarstructure is completing resurfacing and new road layout as well as creating a shared use path and a new Toucan Pedestrian Crossing point on the route.

Mrs Mallon said she was delighted to view the progress that has been made on the ground developing the Strathfoyle Greenway project.

“We are working in partnership with Derry City and Strabane District Council to develop this community space for walking, wheeling and cycling, which are becoming more popular than ever,” she said.

Paul Hughes from the Enagh Youth Forum was among those who met the Minister yesterday.

“It's refreshing to see continued progress being made on the new Strathfoyle / Maydown shared path,” said Mr Hughes.

“And fingers crossed construction on the new Strathfoyle Greenway will commence at the end of this year. Our local community plan is becoming a reality.

“We would like to thank Minister Mallon and DFI for investing in our rural communities.

“This improved infrastructure will connect communities, improve health outcomes; help to combat the worst effects of social exclusion and promote active travel,” added Mr Hughes.