Almost £230,000 to be spent on further improvements to the much-loved St Columb's Park in Derry

Almost £230,000 is to be spent on further improvements to St Columb's Park in Derry.

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey today announced funding for a regeneration project designed to replace a pedestrian entrance and to improve car parking facilities into the Waterside park.

An investment of £183,535 from the Department for Communities, £25,000 from the Executive Office and £21,160 from Derry City and Strabane District Council will enable the improvements to commence.

This funding package will see the creation of a new pedestrian entrance opposite the Peace Tree, giving better and safer access/egress to St Columb’s Park from Ebrington Estate and wider links to the Waterside and city centre.

The car park will be resurfaced, reconfigured and realigned allowing for disabled parking and will include ramps, a new pedestrian pathway linking the car park to the new entrance and new crossing points.

Soft landscaping will further enhance the area with the planting of hedging and trees.

Minister Hargey said: “I am delighted to announce this funding which will progress and complement the continued regeneration of St Columb’s Park.

“This project will enhance this stunning public amenity providing a safer, welcoming space for wellbeing, where we can walk, cycle and enjoy the extensive green space benefiting both the local community and visitors to the area.

“My Department continues to support our town and city centres recover from the impacts of Covid-19 and with increased usage over the past year it is more important than ever to invest in our cities green spaces.”

Welcoming the news, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Brian Tierney said: "I very much welcome the announcement of this funding which will enable us to finish works at the gateway to our beautiful St Columb's Park, complementing the landscaping already completed on the Avenue.

“It will make accessing the park easier and more visually attractive for local people and visitors alike.

"Council continues to prioritise and invest in green space provision across the City and District and to identify opportunities to develop and enhance our green infrastructure to benefit the health, wellbeing and convenience of everyone.

“I want to thank our partners in the Department and The Executive Office, and commend everyone involved in the fantastic work on this project to date."​

“This will greatly improve access, pedestrian safety and the overall experience of visiting one of the city’s most popular attractions so I have no doubt that this latest regeneration package will be greatly welcomed," he said.