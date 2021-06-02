Four men arrested in connection with the firing of shots at a commemoration to Patsy O'Hara in Derry

The shots were fired during an event at the Patsy O'Hara mural at Bishop Street.
Detectives investigating an incident in the Ardfoyle area of Derry on the evening of May 21 have today arrested four men and conducted a number of searches of properties in the city.
The men, aged 29, 42 and two aged 39, have been arrested under the Terrorism Act and taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station for questioning.
A number of items were seized and have been taken away for further examination.
The incident involving at least 12 masked men who had gathered in Ardfoyle, just off Bishop Street, was reported to police just before 9pm on Friday, May 21.
Police subsequently became aware of video footage circulating on social media showing masked men firing shots into the air.
The incident took place during a commemoration event for Derry hunger striker Patsy O'Hara.
