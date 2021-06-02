New funding boost for Derry rescue charity which has saved many lives

A Derry-based river rescue charity is to receive a £15,000 funding boost.

Foyle Search and Rescue is among a number of rescue organisations across Northern Ireland who have received funding from the Department of Justice.

Justice Minister Naomi Long has paid tribute to the dedicated lifesaving efforts of the groups.

“Across Northern Ireland there are more than 500 volunteers working with the various search and rescue groups,” she said.

“These are men and women of all ages who give freely of their time to learn expert search and rescue life-saving skills.

“I am very aware of the challenges faced by many voluntary groups and their volunteers.

“Covid-19 restrictions have no doubt impacted on the ability of the NISAR groups to generate funds through collections and publicly arranged events, which I know they each depend on.

“Funding is vital for these lifesaving services, and for this reason I am delighted that my Department is able to provide financial support to the NISAR groups which will help towards the purchase of much needed protective clothing, equipment and other running costs incurred by the groups.”

The full list of the groups to benefit from the new funding are: Community Rescue Service (£16,000);

Foyle Search and Rescue (£15,000); Irish Cave Rescue Organisation (£8,500); Lagan Search and Rescue (£15,000); Lough Neagh Rescue (£9,000); Mourne Mountain Rescue Team (£13,000); North West Mountain Rescue Team (£12,000); Search and Rescue Dog Association IN (£6,500); and Sky Watch NI (£5,500).