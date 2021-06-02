New Derry cycling club will help people with disabilities to get on their bikes

Mayor Brian Tierney joins the club on its trip.
A new cycling club aimed at supporting people with disabilities has been launched in Derry.
Destined will run the club from their North West Learning Disability Centre on Foyle Road where bicycles will be available at all times and days for use.
The group, who recently opened their facilities and programmes following the Covid 19 lockdown, intends to make use of the adjacent cycle path along the Rver Foyle, ensuring new riders will be in a safe place.
Charlene Keenan, Destined general manager, said: “Our members have been on lockdown for over a year now and have not been able to participate in the normal Destined fitness programmes of swimming, walking, football or attending a gym.
"So the cycle club will help them to get out and keep healthy.”
The initiative will see Monica Downey, cycle instructor with Cycling Made Easy, working alongside Destined to develop the club.
Monica has been involved with the Destined members since 2013 and provided a six-week block of cycle training sessions then, funded by Health Promotion at the West Health and Social Care Trust and again in 2017.
The new cycling club was launched by the Mayor Brian Tierney yesterday.
