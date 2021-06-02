Protest to be held outside Derry's main police station later today

The protest will be outside Strand Road police station.
The Derry Branch of Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign will be holding a protest this evening at 6.30pm outside Strand Road PSNI Station in Derry.
The group say that the protest will be compliant with the Covid regulations covering social distancing and wearing of face masks.
Members of the group say they will hand in a letter of protest at the station for the attention of the Chief Constable Simon Byrne.
The letter asks the PSNI to suspend all programmes with the Israeli police and security services following the recent violence in the Gaza and Israel region.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.