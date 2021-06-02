Protest to be held outside Derry's main police station later today

Demonstration will call on PSNI to suspend links to Israeli agencies

strandroadpolicestation

The protest will be outside Strand Road police station.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

The Derry Branch of Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign will be holding a protest this evening at 6.30pm outside Strand Road PSNI Station in Derry.

The group say that the protest will be compliant with the Covid regulations covering social distancing and wearing of face masks.

Members of the group say they will hand in a letter of protest at the station for the attention of the Chief Constable Simon Byrne.

The letter asks the PSNI to suspend all programmes with the Israeli police and security services following the recent violence in the Gaza and Israel region.

