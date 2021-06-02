Five stunning houses that are each being sold for more than £500,000 in Derry

Here are five stunning properties in Derry which are currently being sold for more than £500,000.
Some of the houses have a specific asking price while others are listed as POA which means price on application. However, all the properties are in the over-£500,000 section of the Property Pal website.
Property 1 – Boomhall Park – price £595,000 – full details https://bit.ly/3fLDvND
Property 2 – Coralmount, Limavady Road – price £575,000 - full details - https://bit.ly/3wU6oNf
Property 3 – Millbrook House, Drumahoe – price £600,000 – full details - https://bit.ly/3uH2nKu
Property 4 – Larchmount House, Ardmore – POA – full details - https://bit.ly/2TAiZqv
Property 5 – Upper Galliagh Road – POA – full details - https://bit.ly/3csKucf
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.