Five stunning houses that are each being sold for more than £500,000 in Derry

Here are five stunning properties in Derry which are currently being sold for more than £500,000.

Some of the houses have a specific asking price while others are listed as POA which means price on application. However, all the properties are in the over-£500,000 section of the Property Pal website.

Property 1 – Boomhall Park – price £595,000 – full details https://bit.ly/3fLDvND

Property 2 – Coralmount, Limavady Road – price £575,000 - full details - https://bit.ly/3wU6oNf

Property 3 – Millbrook House, Drumahoe – price £600,000 – full details - https://bit.ly/3uH2nKu

Property 4 – Larchmount House, Ardmore – POA – full details - https://bit.ly/2TAiZqv

Property 5 – Upper Galliagh Road – POA – full details - https://bit.ly/3csKucf