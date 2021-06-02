Five stunning houses that are each being sold for more than £500,000 in Derry

Dream homes put on the market recently

Five stunning houses being sold for more than £500,000 in Derry

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Here are five stunning properties in Derry which are currently being sold for more than £500,000.

Some of the houses have a specific asking price while others are listed as POA which means price on application. However, all the properties are in the over-£500,000 section of the Property Pal website.

Property 1 – Boomhall Park – price £595,000 – full details https://bit.ly/3fLDvND

Property 2 – Coralmount, Limavady Road – price £575,000 - full details - https://bit.ly/3wU6oNf

Property 3 – Millbrook House, Drumahoe – price £600,000 – full details - https://bit.ly/3uH2nKu

Property 4 – Larchmount House, Ardmore – POA – full details - https://bit.ly/2TAiZqv

Property 5 – Upper Galliagh Road – POA – full details - https://bit.ly/3csKucf

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie