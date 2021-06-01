Woman questioned as part of investigation into murder of Katie Simpson in Derry has been released

Katie Simpson
A 39-year-old woman being questioned as part of an investigation into the murder of a woman in Derry last year has been released.
The woman had been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including assisting offenders, attempting to pervert the course of justice and withholding information.
Police said the arrest was part of an ongoing investigation into the murder of a 21-year-old Katie Simpson who died at Altnagelvin Hospital on August 9, 2020, following an incident at an address in Gortnessy Meadows on the outskirts of Derry.
A PSNI spokesperson said the woman had been released on bail pending further enquiries.
A man has been charged with Katie's murder.
