New suicide prevention service to be based at Derry's Playhouse arts centre

A new crisis support service for people experiencing mental health issues was today launched in Derry.

PIPS Suicide Prevention Ireland (PIPS Charity) have started a new face-to-face mental health service for people experiencing mental health or emotional wellbeing problems.

People of all ages will be able to access support, free of charge, from the PIPS Counselling team based at The Playhouse in Derry's city centre.

The services aims to promote positive mental health and emotional wellbeing to support clients to move from 'surviving to thriving'.

The service has been operating in the Belfast area for nearly 20 years with excellent results and has always ensured that people receive the right support at the right time and don’t need to wait unnecessarily on long waiting lists.

PIPS is a community- based charity that supports and promotes positive mental health for anyone who has been affected by suicide or self-harm.

PIPS services are for people who are experiencing depression, grief and loss, loneliness, anxiety, low self-esteem, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, anger, stress, suicidal ideation, self-harming or abuse issues.

The charity also support children with their emotional and behavioural issues.

Renée Quinn, Executive Director, PIPS Suicide Prevention Ireland, said they wanted to broaden their reach across Northern Ireland.

“We have always provided services right across Northern Ireland but we are now extending our reach physically by embarking on a new counselling service in Derry area.

“We want to ensure that if someone reaches out to their GP or hospital or indeed directly with us, when experiencing mental health problems, that they can get appropriate, timely, professional and effective psychological support.

“With the restrictions on funding for mental health, however, that is not always possible and the NHS can’t always see everyone all of the time.

“We believe that we can deliver a much needed free counselling service to those that need us, with no waiting times and with long standing excellent outcomes in other parts of the country we want to work to strengthen the local mental health system and help those that need us.

“We firmly believe that you cannot ask people to put a pause on their mental health and languish on waiting lists, just as we don’t believe that clients should be restricted to six counselling sessions before being discharged, we will hold a client for as long as it takes to help them with their issue.

“Deep seated trauma and historical abuse issues can only be dealt with after building a rapport with the PIPS Counsellor, so we will be with the client for as long as it takes to go gently at their pace on their recovery journey.”

Kevin Murphy , CEO at The Playhouse, said he was delighted to be working in partnership with the crisis support service.

“If making art is said to be helping people express themselves without having to use words, we can’t cannot think of a more fitting partner to help people find those words too.

“The health and wellbeing of individuals and communities is a measure of how we function and thrive as a society.

“When people are given a voice, are made powerful, and a supported with positive physical and mental health, they connect to their surroundings, their built environment and each other.

“Our mission is to use art and creativity to strengthen the voice of vulnerable people and marginalised communities, to enrich the lives of the people that we serve.

“The equality of access to the essential services PIPS Charity offer does exactly this, offering help, promoting well-being and creating a space for social connection and exploration.

“In doing this, they help young people manage mental ill health and support recovery not just for individuals, but ultimately for our communities.”

How to reach PIPS:

PIPS Charity offers a ‘no appointment needed’ service to ensure there is always someone to contact for a chat when a person might feel vulnerable, might be at risk of suicidal behaviours or is simply in need of assistance/guidance, just walk in.

PIPS Counsellors are available between:

9am – 9pm Monday to Friday and

10am - 6pm Saturday and Sundays, (including school holidays and excluding bank holidays)

People can contact the new service in Derry on 02871 224 133. PIPS also operate in Enniskillen (02866 339 004) and Belfast (02890 805 850).