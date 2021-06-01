Young man left unconscious after being assaulted and robbed in Derry

Police appeal for information about weekend attack

PSNI

Police are appealing for information following a report of a robbery in the Glen Road Green area of Derry on Saturday, May 29

Detective Sergeant Galbraith said: “At  it was reported that a 22-year-old man was assaulted and robbed in the area.

“It is believed that two people were involved in the assault where a man was left unconscious and they also made off with his phone, a sum of money and clothing.

“We would appeal for anyone who has information, or anyone who may have witnessed the incident to please contact us on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1003 of 31/05/21.

“A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport .

“Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”

