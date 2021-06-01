CORONAVIRUS: Significant drop in case numbers across Derry

There has been a significant drop in the number of cases of Covid-19 identified in County Derry in the last seven days in comparison to the previous week.

With 98 new cases confirmed, the number has fallen into double figures for the first time since March 8 2021.

The county's rate per 100,000 of population also fell from 62.5 to 39.5 in this period, while no further deaths were recorded in the three local government districts covering the area.

Derry City's BT48 postal area retains the county's highest rate and at 92.0, is ranked third in NI, but is the only Derry postal area within the top 10.

No cases were recorded in Portstewart's BT55 area, while just a single case was identified in Maghera (BT46) and Coleraine (BT52).

16.5% fewer tests were carried out across the county during the last seven days, while Altnagelvin Hospital currently has just five Covid patients. Antrim Area Hospital has four.

No further deaths were recorded in any of Derry's three local government districts, meaning there has been just one death in Causeway Coast and Glens, Derry City and Strabane and Mid Ulster over the last four weeks.

A total of 1,048,450 first vaccinations have now been administered, meaning 55% of the population have received one dose, while 661,490 second doses indicate 35% of the population are now fully vaccinated.

The programme has this week opened to all those over the age of 18, with Health Minister Robin Swann saying the development marks a 'major milestone' in the programme.

"I am delighted that our vaccination programme is now open to all adults in Northern Ireland," he said.

"I know this will be very welcome news for young people who have been waiting patiently for their turn to get the jab.

“Today’s announcement is another important milestone in the drive to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as we can, so that we can see a return to normality.

"The tremendous success of the vaccination programme has brought great hope and has helped to enable the recent further easing of restrictions.

"The expansion of the vaccination programme, well ahead of schedule, to everyone aged 18 and over is testament to the hard work and dedication of all those involved in delivering the vaccine throughout Northern Ireland."

In line with the latest JCVI advice, anyone aged under 40 can book their vaccination at a Trust centre in order to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

People awaiting an appointment are asked to be patient as additional slots for future weeks will be released every Thursday morning.

If you are under 40 and wish to make an informed decision to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine there are slots available at the SSE arena and at participating community pharmacies.

If possible, booking for the vaccination centres should be done online at: covid-19.hscni.net/get-vaccinated(external link opens in a new window / tab).

However, where online booking is not possible, the telephone booking number is 0300 200 7813.

Details of participating pharmacies and how to book are online at: covid-19.hscni.net/community-pharmacy-covid-19-vaccination-service(external link opens in a new window / tab).

People making bookings are asked to be patient, as demand for appointments is expected to be strong.

The ongoing roll-out of the vaccination programme will continue to be dependent on the availability of vaccine supplies.