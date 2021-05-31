New cycling club will be launched in Derry tomorrow

A Derry charity will tomorrow launch a new cycling club aimed at supporting people with disabilities to learn how to cycle.

Destined will run the club from their North West Learning Disability Centre on Foyle Road where bicycles will be available at all times and days for use..

The group, who recently opened their facilities and programmes following the Covid 19 lockdown, intends to make use of the adjacent cycle path along the Rver Foyle, ensuring new riders will be in a safe place.

Charlene Keenan, Destined general manager, said: “Our members have been on lockdown for over a year now and have not been able to participate in the normal Destined fitness programmes of swimming, walking, football or attending a gym. So the cycle club will help them to get out and keep healthy.”

The inititiave will see Monica Downey, cycle instructor with Cycling Made Easy, working alongside Destined to develop the club

Monica has been involved with the Destined members since 2013 and provided a six-week block of cycle training sessions then, funded by Health Promotion at the West Health and Social Care Trust and again in 2017

Last year, during lockdown, she made a learning video to train people with learning disabilities how to fix a puncture on a bicycle tyre.​

She has been supporting Destined to get their new cycling club up and running and was able to help access appropriate bikes, helmets and equipment.

Fantastic initiative

Brian Tierney, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, will officially aunch the club tomorrow afternoon.

He said: “I’m delighted to help launch this new cycling club which is a fantastic initiative from Destined.

“Many of us have been missing getting to do more normal things like meeting friends and exercising over the past year, and the cycling club is a great way for everyone to now safely meet up and have fun.”

Cat Brogan, Sustrans, has welcomed the scheme, stating it was a 'great initiative especially during Bike Week 2021'.

She added: “It comes at a time of increased interest in cycling and the development of green ways.

“The North West Greenway Network will create a cross-border network of greenways across north and south of Ireland.

“It aims to link people with places locally, regionally and nationally.

“It will improve peoples’ social, economic and environmental wellbeing.”

Destined said they wish to acknowledge the support of the Peter Harrison Fund for making the launch of the new cycling club possible.