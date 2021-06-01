Derry school organises programme to highlight importance to pupils of looking after their mental health

Students at St. Joseph’s Boys in Derry have part in a well-being programme delivered by Education Authority Youth Service staff.

The course was devised to continue the work around mental health and wellbeing and to support the links between the school and the youth services.

This is one of many wellbeing programmes rolled out this year despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The Year 12 pupils spent two days at the newly-opened St. Mary’s Youth Club in Creggan and at the school.

Taking part in various activities, including mental health discussions; wellbeing workshops; preparation for work and return to the daily environs, the pupils were under the guidance of Derryn Melly and his staff.

Speaking at the event in the school, Mr Melly said he was pleased with how the programme went.

“It was a delight to be able to work with the Year 12 students at St. Joseph’s.

“I believe the boys went away with many new experiences and learnt a lot from the discussions they took part in.

“We hope this programme will help them in later life.”

Ciara Deane, vice -principal of the school, also praised the EA staff and the excellent delivery of the programme.

“I’ve been talking to our boys and they all enjoyed taking part, coming away with many new perspectives for their way forward in life and it was great to see so much hands-on participation from our students.

“ It is with great pride that we welcome Derryn back.

“As a past pupil he has so much to offer our current pupils and is with us in our promotion of a seven-year plan for education.

“The purpose of the programme with our colleagues in EA was not a finale for formal education but a review and a few days out of school to reflect on the many opportunities that St Joseph’s sixth form has to offer.”

Support

Mrs Deane explained the reasoning for the programme and emphasised how it supported the return to school and the grading process that has replaced examinations.

‘This experience was to support St Joseph’s Year 12 pupils after their return to school and completion of the ‘Centre Determined Grades’ process required this academic year to replace examinations impacted because of Covid and lock down.”

She concluded: “Their contribution to St Joseph’s over the past five years was acknowledged and an opportunity to consider choices for the next phase of their career but with their well-being a priority now before further choices to be made.”