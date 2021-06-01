New short film gives young people in Derry an opportunity to have their say

A new short film has been produced by the Nerve Centre in Derry in partnership with young people from the North West Ministry of Youth project.

'Voices for Change' highlights the hopes and aspirations for a better way of life for young people.

The film calls for young people to become change makers for the future by getting involved through the power of democracy.

The film is the culmination of an 18-month programme which communicates the vision behind a ‘Manifesto for Change’ created by a working group of 35 young people as part of the Peace IV project that was delivered by Co-operation Ireland, the Education Authority and Pennyburn Youth Club on behalf of Derry City and Strabane District Council from September 2019.

The North West Ministry of Youth – Youth Voices Project engaged young people aged between 14 to 18 years from Strabane, Derry and Donegal to represent the voice of young people at a political level.

Co-operation Ireland Programme Manager Barry Fennell praised everyone in the project.

The short film can be viewed on the Nerve Centre's Youtube channel.