Pupils and staff at Derry school rise to the challenge to support a local charity

Pupils at a Derry school have raised more than £2,000 for a local charity.

Students and staff at Lisneal College raised £2,276.32 for Children in Crossfire through a Walk/Jog 50 Miles in a Month challenge.

Children in Crossfire’s Executive Director Richard Moore thanked the school for its support.

“Children in Crossfire’s international programmes provide life-changing opportunities for some of the world’s most vulnerable children, in Ethiopia and Tanzania.

“I always find it extremely uplifting when young people here raise funds to support children growing up on the other side of the world.

“That shows terrific empathy and kindness – wonderful values to instill from an early age.

“Lisneal are brilliant Children in Crossfire supporters and it was amazing that so many pupils took part and raised so much.

“There has been plenty of bad weather recently, so it took dedication to keep going through the cold and rain.

“£2,276 is an incredible fundraising total and everyone involved should be very proud of their outstanding achievement. We are very grateful for their continued goodwill.”

Teacher Aisling O’Kane, who co-ordinated the school’s fundraising efforts, said: “We were delighted when Children in Crossfire came up with this challenge at a time when motivation and positivity needed a boost.

“We are proud of the miles covered and thrilled at the amount of money raised. This shows the Lisneal community – and our young people in particular – at its very best.”