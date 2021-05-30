Concerns about the amount of rubbish and dead animals on view in stretches of the River Foyle at low tide

Concerns have been raised about the amount of rubbish and dead animals on view in stretches of the River Foyle at low tide.

The matter was raised by SDLP councillor Martin Reilly at the monthly meeting of Derry City and Strabane District Council on Thursday.

Cllr Reilly said concerns had been raised with his party about the state of the local river, particularly on the stretch from Craigavon Bridge to Carrigans village in Donegal.

Cllr Reilly said the concerns had been conveyed to the relevant bodies who look after the river.

He also asked that council officers prepare a report on the matter for the next meeting of the council's Environment and Regeneration committee.

Cllr Reilly said the report should look at the river bed between the high tide and low tide marks when large amounts of rubbish and dead animals can be seen along the river bank.

“It is an issue of significance for the council area and I appreciate it may not all be in the responsibility of council to deal with.”

Cllr Reilly said there are other public bodies and agencies that have a role to play but asked for a report to be prepared by council officers into how that stretch of the River Foyle can be cleaned.