New section of the main Derry to Belfast road opened after four years of work

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon has opened the completed A6 Randalstown to Castledawson Dualling Scheme on the Derry to Belfast road.

The £189m scheme to upgrade 14.7 kilometres of the A6 North Western Transport Corridor between Randalstown and Castledawson commenced in June 2017.

The final works to remove the remaining cones and temporary traffic management arrangements will be completed today and from tomorrow the entire 14.7km of the road will be open for road users.

The opening of the new road section has been welcomed by Sinn Fein Foyle MLA Martina Anderson.

“This A6 is a priority for Sinn Féin and the completion of this vital project will reduce journey times from Derry to Belfast, boost the local economy and improve road safety.

“Works on the £220m A6 Dungiven to Drumahoe Dualling scheme must continue to progress at pace to meet its target date of 2022.

“That is good news for the thousands of people who use the A6 every day and for the wider north west economy.”