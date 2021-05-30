Derry family raise more than £110,000 in memory of Gerard

A Derry family is continuing to fundraise in memory of their son who tragically passed away from cancer when he was just 18 years old.

The Logue family will today be hosting a 5k run and walk and raffle, raising vital funds for Young Lives vs Cancer and Marie Curie – two charities close to the family’s hearts.

Paddy and Theresa Logue from Gobnascale were devastated when their son Gerard passed away in 2004, the day before his 19th birthday.

They set up the Gerard Logue Memorial Fund in his honour and have raised more than £110,000 for Young Lives vs Cancer.

Gerard was diagnosed with a rare cancer of the muscles when he was 17, and after 16 months of treatment he sadly passed away.

Theresa said: “Not a day goes by without us thinking of him.”

Paddy said: “We are so very grateful for the help we received from Young Lives vs Cancer, the support to Gerard and the whole family was fantastic.

“You don’t realise you need that much support when your child is diagnosed with cancer.

“Families get even more support now with the addition of the charity’s Homes from Home and free accommodation provided close to the hospital. It is a hidden gem that needs awareness.”

In 2019, the family were supported by the charity again when Theresa and Paddy’s granddaughter Bella, aged six, went through cancer treatment too.

Paddy said: “Bella had a hard time with the treatment but it was great to have Paul’s House – a slipper walk away from the The Royal Victoria Hospital for Sick Children to stay at whilst she received her treatment.

“It would have been a 160-mile round trip otherwise or a costly stay at a hotel. She is doing great now, she loves Gaelic football and is a bundle of energy.

“Young Lives vs Cancer relies on donations and it has been so good as a family to be able to fundraise annually.

“Each year the support has grown, we now have sons and daughters of people that first took part.

“Last year we held a virtual concert that raised more than £6,000 and this year we decided to do a 5k walk/run over bank holiday weekend with a raffle – the top prize being £1000.

“The raffle will be held at Molly’s Bar Iona House, Spencer Road at 7pm sharp.

“We are fundraising for two charities this year as sadly Molly Moran, a treasured committee member of the Gerard Logue Memorial Fund passed away last year. She was supported by Marie Curie, the family really appreciated the support of the nurses.”

People are asked to do the 5k walk/run at their own pace on Sunday.