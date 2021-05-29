Republicans to hold an commemorative event in the Creggan area of Derry tomorrow

Republicans will hold an commemorative event in the Creggan area of Derry tomorrow.

It is being organised to mark the 40th anniversary of the deaths of IRA men George McBrearty and Charles ‘Pop’ Maguire as well as the hunger strikers who died in prison in 1981.

Crann na Poblachta, which translates to ‘Tree of the Republic’, will be planted next to the George McBrearty mural at the junction of Rathkeele Way and Rathlin Drive during the event.

The tree will also honour George’s brother, Pat.

Mr McBrearty, 24, and Mr Maguire, 20, were shot dead by undercover members of the British Army on May 28, 1981, as they approached a stationary car on Lone Moor Road in Derry.

They were killed at the height of the 1981 IRA and INLA hunger strike, one week after the deaths of Patsy O’Hara and Raymond McCreesh.

Family and friends of George McBrearty usually gather to mark his anniversary.

However, due to the pandemic a low-key commemoration was held last year.

Ahead of this year’s commemoration, Mrs Bridie McBrearty said: “This is the 40th anniversary of my son Volunteer George McBrearty and my son Pat’s 30th anniversary

“We also intend to commemorate our ten murdered hunger strikers on their 40th anniversary as well.

“With that in mind we will plant a tree named Crann na Poblachta.

“It will represent all those who have passed, those on rolls of honour, those many prisoners who have gone too soon, and the many people who contributed to our struggle in any way throughout the years.

“We ask the relatives and friends of those mentioned to put a little memento of their loved ones on or near the tree.”

Guest speaker at this year’s commemoration will be independent republican Richard ‘Ricky’ O’Rawe. He was the former PRO for the hunger strikers and blanket men."

Mrs McBrearty added: “We invite everyone from across the republican spectrum, be they independent, party-affiliated, grouping-affiliated or community activists, to come along to remember our fallen.

“We also encourage you all to look after your personal health by taking proper precautions and adhering to safety standards at this time.”

The commemoration will begin at 2pm tomorrow and organisers are asking people to follow current safety regulations.