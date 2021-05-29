People given the chance to have their say on how Derry can recover from the Covid pandemic

People are being given the chance to have their say on how Derry can recover from the Covid pandemic.

Derry City and Strabane District Council is seeking the views of the public to its recently-published draft Performance Improvement Plan for 2021/22.

The council has a legal obligation to produce a Performance Improvement Plan that strives towards continuous improvement in the quality of life of its citizens.

The first draft is currently available online and the council is keen to get the views of the public.

A council spokesperson said: “Among the improvement objectives set out in the draft plan are to put into place a range of initiatives to increase employment opportunities and stimulate economic growth and to assist with the return of healthy lifestyles through participation in leisure, sport and physical activities.

“The plan also includes a commitment to create a greener, cleaner and more attractive local environment and sets out plans to deliver improved customer support services and processes.

“A key objective set out in the Improvement Plan is the Council’s commitment to deliver a dynamic recovery plan that will provide a proactive response to the challenges presented by the COVID 19 pandemic.

“The plan will put measures in place to enhance the social, economic and environmental well-being across the Council district.”

A copy of the draft plan is available on the council website. Submissions must be received by June 16.