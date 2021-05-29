Special honour for Derry man who completed an epic journey across the Atlantic

A Derry man who completed an epic journey across the Atlantic in 2020 has been recognised by the local Mayor.

Last July, Garry Crothers undertook a 37-day journey across the vast ocean.

The Culmore man had found himself thousands of miles away in the Caribbean at the start of lockdown.

He had to make a decision - stay with boat in the Caribbean as the hurricane season approached or make the long journey home.

He chose the latter and took the difficult decision to sail solo across the Atlantic on his yacht 'Kind of Blue'.

It was an even more remarkable feat given the local man's disability.

Garry lost the use of his left arm in a serious accident in 2009.

He eventually made it home and received a hero's welcome as he sailed up the River Foyle.

Garry was joined by members of his family this week at a special reception in the historic Guildhall building in Derry.

The event was organised by the Mayor Brian Tierney in recognition of his feat of sailing across the Atlantic.

The Mayor praised Garry and said his achievement had been an inspiration to so many people.

Shortly after he arrived home, it emerged that a US writer had been in touch with the local man with an interest in turning his adventure into a film.

Garry said the California-based writer was interested in writing a screenplay about his journey.

He said he realised the significance of the journey he had made but added that it was a fairly smooth trip.

He said he had spent the past few weeks catching up on sleep following his journey across the Atllantic.

However, he also said that he had been back out on his boat and relished the opportunity to resume sailing.

Garry is vice-chair of Foyle Sailability, an organisation which provides sailing opportunities for people with disabilities.