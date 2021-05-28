Derry teenager's photograph shortlisted for major award

A young Derry photographer has been shortlisted for a major prize.

Caolán Maguire's photograph was chosen from thousands around the world to make it on to final shortlist for a competition being run by D31 Art Gallery in Doncaster.

The theme of the competition is black and white photography and judges were impressed by 17-year-old Caolán's image of a roofer hard at work in Derry.

The local teenager, who is from Hazelbank and is a keen fan of street photography, is currently studying art and design at the North West Regional College in Derry.

The public are now being ask to vote for their favourite photograph in the D31. Voting is open until June 6.

To vote for Caolán's image, go to - https://bit.ly/3i0NdNi