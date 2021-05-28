28/05/2021

Derry man jailed for 20 years for raping a woman in his flat

Court told that he had previously been convicted of raping another woman

Derry man jailed for assault on mother and father

Derry courthouse.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

A Derry man was today jailed for 20 years for raping a woman in his flat.

Shaun Hegarty, 29, whose address was given as Balliniska Heights, was convicted of two counts of rape, grievous bodily harm with intent, attempting to choke with intent to commit an indictable offence and breaching a previously imposed Sexual Offences Prevention Order.

The attack on the woman happened on April 6/7, 2019.

Derry Crown Court was told that Hegarty had previously been convicted of raping another woman.

Today's sentence has been welcomed by Senior Public Prosecutor Kirsten McKevitt.

“Firstly I want to commend the bravery of the victim in this case for coming forward to report her traumatic experience to police,” she said.

“This was a particularly violent and horrific attack in which the victim suffered significant physical injuries.

“The prosecution case included the victim’s account, witness statements and medical evidence gathered by specially trained staff from the Rowan Sexual Assault Referral Centre.

“PPS prosecutors worked with these staff and police to ensure the victim was treated with sensitivity and respect at every stage of the process.

“The PPS is committed to working with our criminal justice partners to prosecute robustly sexual offences where the Test for Prosecution is met.

“We understand that going through the criminal justice system can be particularly difficult for victims of sexual offences.

“I want to encourage them to report their experience to police and reassure them that they will have the benefit of a dedicated prosecution team.”

