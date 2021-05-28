Council to review decision to allow planning permission for controversial apartment complex in Derry

Derry's council is to carry out a review into a decision to allow planning permission for a controversial apartment complex in the city.

In March 2020, Derry City and Strabane District Council's planning committee refused Clanmil Housing permission to build a four-storey complex comprised of 39 apartments at Victoria Road in the Waterside.

However, Clanmil appealed the decision and it was overturned last month by the Planning Appeals Commission (PAC).

Local councillors expressed their disappointment at the PAC decision at yesterday's monthly meeting of the local council.

The land on which the proposed apartment complex would be built was previously part of the Derry to Strabane railway line.

Speaking at yesterday's meeting, People Before Profit councillor Maeve O'Neill said she was trying to understand how the apartment plans were given the go-ahead despite a regional planning policy being in place to protect rail track beds.

She said that from discussions with planning officers, it was her understanding that the decision was taken based on the policy contained within the Derry Area Plan from 2011.

Cllr O'Neill added that this was despite the regional planning policy having been updated in 2015.

She said she was concerned that local planning decisions were being made based on the 2011 plan.

SDLP councillor John Boyle proposed that the council seek a 'preliminary review' of the PAC decision in relation to the Victoria Road development.

He said it would be good to have a 'second opinion' on the decision.

Sinn Fein councillor Christopher Jackson said it was important to put on record the council's 'disappointment' with the PAC decision following the unanimous decision of the council's planning committee to refuse the application for the Victoria Road apartments.

He said his party was happy to support the request for a review into the PAC decision.

Councillors agreed that the preliminary review be prepared for the next meeting of the council's planning committee.

Although councillors refused planning permission for the apartments in March 2020, local planning officers had recommended that councillors approve the application for the Victoria Road apartments as they said the application was ‘entirely compliant’.

In their report, planning officers stated that they believed the development would reinvigorate the riverfront land and put an end to anti-social behaviour at the site.

However, the final decision on planning applications rests with members of the council's planning committee.

Among the objections raised by councillors at the March 2020 meeting had been that there was no parking provided within the plans for the Victoria Road apartments.

Councillors said they believed a parking ban ‘discriminated’ against people with disabilities.

The PAC decision to allow planning permission for the apartments has been criticised by the Into The West group which campaigns for better local rail services.

The group said that if the apartments are allowed to proceed it will remove the possibility of having the Derry to Strabane rail link reinstated.

Following the PAC decision last month to overturn the council's decision, a spokesperson for Clanmil Housing said they realised that not everyone would be pleased with this outcome.

“We believe that the building will make a positive contribution to the riverfront location and, given the increasing demand for housing in the Derry and Strabane area, the delivery of high-quality homes like these is more important than ever,” the spokesperson said.

“The Victoria Road development will play a key role in easing this pressure, providing people with a place to make their own.”

Clanmill said they planned to start work on the new apartments in Spring 2022.