Family of John Hume to donate his peace prizes to go on public display in Derry

Former SDLP leader was the only person to receive three of the world's most prestigious accolades

John Hume

The late John Hume.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

John Hume's family have decided to donate his major peace prizes to the people of Derry.

Mr Hume's wife Pat and other members of the Hume family will meet with Mayor Brian Tierney at the Guildhall this morning to announce their intention to donate the Nobel Peace Prize, the Martin Luther King Jnr Non-Violent Prize and Mahatma Gandhi Peace Prize to be put on public display in Derry.

Mr Hume is the only person to be awarded the Nobel Peace Laureate, the Martin Luther King Jnr Non-Violent Prize and the Mahatma Gandhi Peace Prize.

Mrs Hume said: “On receipt of the Nobel Peace Laureate, the Martin Luther King Jnr Non-Violent Prize and the Mahatma Gandhi Peace Prize, John said he accepted each award with a tremendous sense of honour.

“John accepted them in the name of all the peace-makers who helped nourish the peace process and all the people of Ireland, North and South, nationalist and unionist, who never wavered in their commitment to peace and reconciliation.

“Although John built alliances for peaceful change in Ireland, at Westminster, in Brussels and in Washington DC, he always remained rooted in Derry.

“We believe it is right for the people of Derry to have the opportunity to share these peace awards.

“It is our intention to give the peace prizes to the Derry and Strabane Council to be exhibited in a public place.”

Cllr Tierney said: “It is a huge honour that Pat Hume and the Hume family intend to give these unique peace prizes to the people of Derry.

“John Hume was my great hero.

“He was a true and courageous peace maker who made a huge impact in Derry, on the island and internationally. As President Clinton rightly said: ‘He was Ireland’s Martin Luther King.’" 

