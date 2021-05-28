Derry man charged with 21 sexual offences which include the alleged rape of a child

A Derry man will be arraigned on charges of raping and sexually assaulting children at a court sitting next month.

Joshua Adam Olphert, 25, who is currently on remand at HM Prison Maghaberry, faces 21 charges linked to sexual offences.

Those include raping a child, sexually assaulting a child, engaging in a sexual act in the presence of a child and taking an indecent photo of a child.

It is alleged that the offences were committed against two children and took place between September 2009 and July 2017.

The defendant appeared in court yesterday by way of video link from Maghaberry prison.

A Public Prosecution Service (PPS) representative said ‘there is a prima facie case to answer’.

No contrary submissions were made by Olphert’s defence barrister.

District Judge Barney McElholm said a prima facie case is accepted.

During the court hearing the defendant was asked whether he wanted to respond to the allegations, give evidence or call witnesses.

On each occasion Olphert answered ‘no, not at this time’.

Holding charges were marked withdrawn.

The defendant will be returned for trial to Derry Crown Court sitting in Coleraine on June 24.