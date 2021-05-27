Derry to get Ireland's first 'rainbow' traffic crossing after local council agree to spend up to £22,000 on it

Derry's council is to spend up to £22,000 creating Ireland's first 'rainbow' pedestrian crossing.

Derry City and Strabane District Council today agreed to provide the funding for the new crossing on Foyle Embankment between the Peace Bridge and the Guildhall.

Last August, the council was contacted by the committee of the Foyle Pride festival asking for support in having a permanent rainbow crossing created in Derry.

At the council's monthly meeting in December, councillors agreed to support the Foyle Pride campaign.

It was decided today that the council will now provide the money needed to create the new crossing.

A Foyle Pride spokesperson said there are rainbow crossings across the world that act as a tourist attraction and landmark in their cities.

They have been created to show support for the Lesbian, Gay, Bi-Sexual, Transgender and Queer community.

Today's monthly meeting of the council was told that Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon had indicated in a letter to the council that it was not possible for her department to fund the proposed crossing.

However, the Minister said her department would facilitate its installation and commended the council for 'championing this important project'.

The meeting was told that due to the Covid pandemic there was an underspend within the Mayor's office and that this underspend could be used to provide the funding for the rainbow crossing.

Councillors agreed today to ring-fence and carry over up to £22,000 from the 2020/21 mayoral budget for the construction of the rainbow crossing.

It is not yet clear when the new crossing will be constructed.