Council agree to provide 'emergency funding' to ensure Derry suicide prevention service can continue in the short-term

Derry City and Strabane District Council today agreed to provide 'emergency funding' to ensure a suicide prevention service in the city can continue in the short-term.

The Community Crisis Intervention Service (CCIS), which is operated from a base at Bishop Street, is due to close on June 15 when its latest funding runs out.

A rally is taking place in Guildhall Square on Saturday at 2pm in support of securing permanent funding for the local service.

At today's monthly meeting of the council, Independent councillor Gary Donnelly put forward a motion highlighting the 'grave concern' at the possible closure of CCIS due to the 'lack of resolution for long-term funding'.

Cllr Donnelly's motion also stated that the council should put in place 'emergency funding and measures' to keep the service going for a 'minimum' of three months to 'enable long-term funding to be secured'.

People Before Profit councillor Maeve O'Neill put forward an amendment to the motion which stated that the council support Saturday's socially-distanced rally.

The motion and its amendment were supported unanimously by councillors at the meeting.

Several councillors described CCIS as a 'lifeline' for so many people.

An online petition has been launched in support of securing the future of the service.

To sign the petition, go to http://chng.it/GH5YWqdFWs