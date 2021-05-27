27/05/2021

Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Council agree to provide 'emergency funding' to ensure Derry suicide prevention service can continue in the short-term

Demonstration to take place in Guildhall Square on Saturday afternoon

Derry people urged to come out and support 'Emergency Rally' in support of Community Crisis Intervention Centre

The 'Emergency Rally' will take place in Guildhall Square at 2.00pm on Saturday.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Derry City and Strabane District Council today agreed to provide 'emergency funding' to ensure a suicide prevention service in the city can continue in the short-term.

The Community Crisis Intervention Service (CCIS), which is operated from a base at Bishop Street, is due to close on June 15 when its latest funding runs out.

A rally is taking place in Guildhall Square on Saturday at 2pm in support of securing permanent funding for the local service.

At today's monthly meeting of the council, Independent councillor Gary Donnelly put forward a motion highlighting the 'grave concern' at the possible closure of CCIS due to the 'lack of resolution for long-term funding'.

Cllr Donnelly's motion also stated that the council should put in place 'emergency funding and measures' to keep the service going for a 'minimum' of three months to 'enable long-term funding to be secured'.

People Before Profit councillor Maeve O'Neill put forward an amendment to the motion which stated that the council support Saturday's socially-distanced rally.

The motion and its amendment were supported unanimously by councillors at the meeting.

Several councillors described CCIS as a 'lifeline' for so many people.

An online petition has been launched in support of securing the future of the service.

To sign the petition, go to http://chng.it/GH5YWqdFWs

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie