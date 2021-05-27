Council agree to provide 'emergency funding' to ensure Derry suicide prevention service can continue in the short-term

27/05/2021
Contact
The 'Emergency Rally' will take place in Guildhall Square at 2.00pm on Saturday.
Derry City and Strabane District Council today agreed to provide 'emergency funding' to ensure a suicide prevention service in the city can continue in the short-term.
The Community Crisis Intervention Service (CCIS), which is operated from a base at Bishop Street, is due to close on June 15 when its latest funding runs out.
A rally is taking place in Guildhall Square on Saturday at 2pm in support of securing permanent funding for the local service.
At today's monthly meeting of the council, Independent councillor Gary Donnelly put forward a motion highlighting the 'grave concern' at the possible closure of CCIS due to the 'lack of resolution for long-term funding'.
Cllr Donnelly's motion also stated that the council should put in place 'emergency funding and measures' to keep the service going for a 'minimum' of three months to 'enable long-term funding to be secured'.
People Before Profit councillor Maeve O'Neill put forward an amendment to the motion which stated that the council support Saturday's socially-distanced rally.
The motion and its amendment were supported unanimously by councillors at the meeting.
Several councillors described CCIS as a 'lifeline' for so many people.
An online petition has been launched in support of securing the future of the service.
To sign the petition, go to http://chng.it/GH5YWqdFWs
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
The Bogside, Brandywell, Creggan and Fountain areas are contained in the Moor District Electoral Area.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.