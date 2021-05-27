Concern as new figures show Derry has high numbers of alcohol-related deaths and hospital admissions

There have been renewed calls for an addiction centre to be set up in Derry after it emerged a district electoral area (DEA) in the city has the highest rate for alcohol-related admissions to hospital in the North.

New figures also show that the Derry and Strabane District Council area has the second highest rate of alcohol admissions across the North, with the city's Moor DEA having the highest.

The Moor takes in the Bogside, Brandywell, Creggan, Fountain and surrounding districts, including the Foyle Road area, Killea and Sheriff’s Mountain.

The figures also show Derry and Strabane council region has the second highest rate in the North for alcohol-related deaths.

Derry and Strabane has the highest rate in terms of drug misuse (23%), while the Western Trust area has the highest rate (29%), double the rate of Belfast Trust.

The figures were revealed by SDLP Councillor Rory Farrell at a meeting of the local council.

Cllr Farrell said: "These startling statistics add further weight to our argument for enhanced addiction services in Derry.

“The New Decade, New Approach deal, which saw the restoration of Stormont in January 2020, included a British Government commitment to fund an addiction centre in Derry.

"The Secretary of State, Brandon Lewis, must deliver on this commitment and make funding available immediately."​

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan, her party's health spokesperson at the Assembly, has called on Health Minister, Robin Swann, to make funding available for crisis intervention and addiction services in the North West.

“Local, accessible and effective crisis services are an essential part of a mental health service which supports people in really difficult circumstances in our communities.

“Rather than reducing access to crisis services, access should be increased to meet the clear demand.

“I have continually raised this with Minister Swann and the need for the implementation of the New Decade, New Approach commitment to deliver detox and addiction services in this area.”

Independent councillor for The Moor, Gary Donnelly, said the statistics 'come as no surprise' to the people of the areas which, he said, was 'in essence, a working class area'.

He added: “The Moor Ward tops all the wrong polls. An area of high deprivation it has been neglected by the powers-that-be.

“There is a clear connection between addiction and areas that are disadvantaged.

“It has been said that addiction doesn’t dis- criminate, it is an equal opportunity destroyer but recovery rates are lower when there is a lack of opportunities.

“Unemployment, un- stable employment, educa- tional under attainment and lack of hope all add to high levels of addiction rates and slower/lower recovery rates. Discrimination and social development factors have hindered the recovery process.”

Cllr Donnelly said the fact drug addiction was treated in the main as a criminal problem and alcohol addiction was seen as a social problem, only added to the problem not being addressed.

“What isn’t mentioned here is other addictions like gambling which is causing huge devastation in working class areas and is pouring petrol on the proverbial fire,” he said.

“As long as we have a system of government, either here or in Westminster, and local politicians who refuse to admit that the system is not designed to deal with these and other issues effecting working class areas like the Moor Ward, then we will continue to suffer from inequality and discrim- ination and everything that goes with it.”

In the 2011 census, The Moor had a population of around 17,500 people, making it one of the smaller wards across the Derry City and Strabane District Council area.

It is also one of the smallest in terms of geographical area.

In 2011, one in five adults in the region reported having a health or disability that seriously limited their ability to carry out everyday tasks, with a further 10 per cent saying their condition while having an impact was less severe.

A total of 71 per cent said their health was either good or very good.

The Moor also had a higher than average number of residents with no education qualifications at around 43 per cent compared to the council average of 35 per cent.

The results of the recent census are due to be published later in the year.