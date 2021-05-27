27/05/2021

Contact

Magherafelt school help pilot new anti-bullying app

The app hopes to break down barriers in reporting bullying for young people.

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

A County Derry school have been helping to pilot a new anti-bullying app that makes the process of reporting bullying much smoother.


St Pius X College, Magherfelt, has been testing the CyberSyd app, which allows young people to easily and confidentially report bullying from anywhere, at any time.


The app has been created by the founders of a Northern Ireland-based social enterprise, and feedback from the school will be used to complete the app in time for the new term in September.


One student tester said the app made them feel 'that everything was going to be okay' and said it would 'really help someone if they feel alone'.


Mrs Edwina Toner, vice-principal of St Pius X, said bullying can have a major impact on young people.

“Bullying can have a devastating effect on a young person’s wellbeing, mental health and academic performance,” she said.

“However, students who are being bullied may be unsure of who to speak to, they may not feel comfortable enough to approach an adult or they may not want to be seen to report the bullying.”

Co-founder of the app, Aaron Ball, praised the pupils for their detailed feedback, and provided Amazon vouchers as a token of their appreciation.

“The valuable feedback provided by the students and staff of St Pius X will allow us to improve the experience that it provides for young people,” he said.

“We couldn’t have achieved this without their support.”

New anti-bullying legislation will be introduced in schools from September, which includes a statutory responsibility to prevent and record bullying.

More information about the legislation, and the new app, can be found at the CyberSyd website.

