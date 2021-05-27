Derry people urged to come out and support 'Emergency Rally' in support of Community Crisis Intervention Centre

27/05/2021
The 'Emergency Rally' will take place in Guildhall Square at 2.00pm on Saturday.
The people of Derry are being urged to come out and support an 'Emergency Rally' being held in the city this weekend in protest at the impending closure of the Community Crisis Intervention Service in the city.
The closure, due to take place on June 15, is a result rolling funding not being renewed.
An online petition by SDLP Foyle MLA Mark H Durkan, calling for funding for the service to be renewed, has almost 1,000 signatures.
Mr Durkan, chairperson of the All Party Group on Mental Health, is calling on Health Minister Robin Swann to secure rolling funding for what he described as 'this hard-fought provision in an area of greatest need.'
He said the service, which operates out of the Holywell Building on Bishop Street, has been struggling on a shoestring budget to provide critical support to our most vulnerable.
He added: “Their work to date has been invaluable to every individual and every family they have helped in this city. This service has saved lives.
“This badly and sadly needed crisis intervention service was hard-won and must be protected.
“Tackling the scourge of poor mental health requires more than just talking shops. We need on the ground response, in the heart of our communities making real life changing, indeed life-saving differences to individuals and their families.
“Undoubtedly, this will prove an even more challenging prospect as we consider the far-reaching impact of the Covid-19 crisis on society.
“With this in mind, it is clear that community based mental health provision will prove all the more essential in the months ahead. To choose not to provide funding for this crucial crutch is mindboggling. It is imperative that the Department of Health takes a creative look at ensuring the continuation of this service.
“Clearly, the piecemeal approach- as has been the nature of the funding so far- is not workable.”
Mr Durkan concluded: “We need to see rolling funding for this life-saving community provision.”
Saturday's protest rally will take place in Guildhall Square at 2.00pm.
Those attending are asked to wear face coverings and observe social-distancing.
To sign the petition, go to http://chng.it/GH5YWqdFWs.
