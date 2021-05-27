Another man arrested in connection with the murder of an RUC officer in Derry in 1993

Detectives from PSNI Legacy Investigation Branch, investigating the murder of police officer Michael Ferguson in Derry in January 1993, have today arrested a man in the city as part of their ongoing enquiries into the killing.

The 51-year-old man has been arrested under the Terrorism Act and taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station for questioning.

Constable Ferguson, from Omagh, was shot twice, at close range, in the back of the head by an IRA gunman in Shipquay Street on January 23, 1993.

The 21-year-old Catholic policeman was on duty at the time and was taken to Altnagevlin Hospital but died from his injuries.

One man was jailed in 2015 in connection with the murder.

A number of men have also been recently arrested and questioned in connection with Constable Ferguson's killing.