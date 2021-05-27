Derry charity worker Micky Doherty honoured for helping so many people during the coronavirus pandemic

Derry charity worker Micky Doherty has been recognised for all his efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

The popular entertainer has been at the forefront of local efforts in helping vulnerable people during the crisis.

Micky was invited to the Guildhall this week by Mayor Brian Tierney where he was presented with a special gift to recognise his work during the pandemic.

It is the latest award for the local man.

Micky also recently won a Spirit of Northern Ireland Award which recognised people who have helped other people during the last year.

Micky said he was in 'total shock' to find out about the award, but said he would be accepting it 'for the people of Derry'.

In an interview with the Derry News last year, Micky spoke emotionally about the impact that the coronavirus crisis has had on him.

"When people started asking me for help I felt so emotional. It was so sad," he said.

"It was often at night when people had maybe had a drink and it gave them the courage to get in touch.

"They were so embarrassed to ask for help but I said 'look, this is between me and you'.

"They put their trust in me. No one ever needs to know who got help. I will take that to my grave.

"I swore to them over my mother and father's grave that I would never speak about giving them the money.

"People from all over Derry got help; from Donemana, from Eglinton. Nobody went without."