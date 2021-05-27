Message of support sent from Derry to the thousands of people affected by the Mica scandal in Donegal

27/05/2021
The new message on Free Derry Wall.
A message of support has been sent from Derry to the thousands of people affected by the Mica scandal in Donegal.
Many homeowners in Donegal have been told that their properties must be demolished because of the material in blocks used in their construction.
The homeowners have been campaigning for compensation and have called on the Irish government to step in and provide redress for those impacted by the situation.
Around 10,000 people attended a Mica protest in Buncrana last Saturday.
A message of support for the Mica campaigners has been put on the famous Free Derry Corner wall in Derry.
