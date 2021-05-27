Major expansion for County Derry bakery will see the creation of ten new jobs

27/05/2021
The three McErlain brothers, John, Seamus and Paul, and John’s son Peter, now run the business.
A County Derry bakery is expanding and plans to create ten new jobs.
McErlain’s Bakery has moved to a new purpose-built bakery just outside Magherafelt.
Following a £1.5 million investment, operations have recently transferred to a state of the art factory at Creagh Business Park, Toomebridge.
The new 12,000 square foot facility will allow the company o stay close to its origins whilst improved logistics enable quick deliveries to an increasing range of supermarkets across Northern Ireland.
The expansion marks an exciting new chapter for the family-run business whose name has been synonymous with high quality baking for three generations.
Established in 1968 by their parents, the three McErlain brothers, John, Seamus and Paul, and John’s son Peter, have kept it in the family and are future proofing McErlain’s Bakery with a new expansion for growth.
Positive feedback from customers and an increased demand from shop owners has led to an expanded supply of baked goods to 125 supermarkets.
In step with increased productivity in the last 12 months, McErlain’s Bakery have recruited 12 new staff members with further plans to hire an additional 10 employees by July 2021.
John McErlain, who heads up innovation and product development, has one eye firmly on the future.
“By marrying the same traditional handcrafted techniques for which we are well known with new and exciting recipes and collaborations we hope to expand our customer base.
“With an increase in production capacity and added investment this is an exciting new chapter for McErlain’s Bakery.”
