PSNI reject claims police not doing enough to stop attacks on Derry's immigrant community

The PSNI has rejected claims it is not doing enough to prevent attacks on Derry's immigrant community.

Prominent local Black Lives Matter campaigner, Lilian Seenoi Barr, from North West Migrants Forum (NWMF), had claimed despite the number of attacks increasing no one had ever been convicted.

Rejecting the claim, PSNI Superintendent Catherine Magee said: “Every hate crime and incident reported to us is investigated thoroughly and we work with a range of partners including our Advocacy Service to provide additional support to victims.

“Racist hate crimes and racist incidents are significantly under-reported and a key strand of our approach is about giving victims and witnesses the courage and confidence to come forward. While we note that reporting has increased over the last 12 months we acknowledge there is still work to do to improve outcome rates

“Work is continuing with our criminal justice partners and external support services to ensure our processes and policies result in the best outcome for every victim who comes forward and ensures they are supported throughout that process.”

Superintendent Magee concluded: “You can report a hate crime by contacting police on 101 or in an emergency dial 999.

“Reports can also be made online via the police website. Information can be provided anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which gives people the power to speak up and stop hate crime.”