Full quota of traffic wardens back on the streets of Derry from June 1

A full team of traffic wardens will be back on the streets of our town and city centres on June 1.

In response to the latest Covid-19 lockdown, the number of traffic wardens was scaled back.

A small team of wardens remained in place while the majority were placed on furlough.

However, Penalty Charge Notices (PCNs) for all on-street parking and bus lane offences will recommence from June 1.

Off-street car parks are managed by local councils.

Transport Minister Nichola Mallon said that with the relaxation of Covid restrictions, town and city centres along with some other areas have become much busier and it is necessary for the parking enforcement service to be fully recommenced.

“It is important for economic recovery that we all support local businesses at this time and as Minister for Infrastructure I want to ensure that vehicles are parked safely and considerately, and that there is a turnover of parking spaces in our town and city centres.

“I know that this may not be popular for some, but I have carefully considered the needs of all those using our roads before making my decision.

“As businesses reopen, I would urge vehicle users to park responsibly at all times, and to think about the impact you may have on others.

“In particular I would want to discourage pavement parking as this can cause issues for pram and pushchair users, and impacts on the mobility of disabled and older people. I would also encourage anyone travelling to our towns and cities to make their journey by sustainable modes of transport, where possible.”