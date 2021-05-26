Derry man denies possession of gun used in Lyra McKee's murder

26/05/2021
A poster recently erected as part of the Lyra McKee justice campaign.
A Derry man charged with the possession of the gun believed to have been used in the shooting of the journalist Lyra McKee has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Niall Sheerin, 28, of Tyrconnell Street in Derry, appeared in Laganside Court in Belfast this morning charged with possessing a Hammerli X-esse .22 pistol and ammunition on dates between September 11, 2018 and June 6, 2020 with intent to endanger life.
He is also charged with possessing the same weapon in suspicious circumstances on the same dates.
When he was arraigned today, he pleaded not guilty to both charges.
The case was adjourned until June 23 for a review and Sheerin was released on continuing bail.
The gun in question was found after a major police operation in the Ballymagroarty area of Derry in June 2000.
Following tests, the PSNI said that the weapon was the one used to shoot the journalist Lyra McKee on April 18, 2019.
