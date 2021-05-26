New cold caller warning after a woman calls to a house in Derry asking for money

26/05/2021
Sinn Féin Councillor Conor Heaney has urged people who get cold callers arriving at their homes asking for money to contact the police.
He was speaking after an incident at a home on the Glen Road this week when a woman called at the door of a house and asked the occupant for money.
Councillor Heaney said: “This incident happened on Tuesday afternoon. A woman called at a home in the Glen Road area and said she had lost her bank card and asked if they could give her money.
"The person in the house was a bit taken aback but politely declined and closed the door.
“Anyone who finds themselves in a similar situation should not feel under pressure to hand over any money and should contact the police.”
The PSNI also issued details about a scam where fraudsters are posing as police officers in a bid to trick people into handing over their personal details.
