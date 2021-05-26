26/05/2021

Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Derry MLA: More needs to be done to tackle waiting lists before 'people die waiting for treatment'

Concern at the ever-increasing need for more resources

University Hospital Waterford trolley and ward watch figures for Wednesday (July 18)

Reporter:

Staff reporter

More must be done to tackle health service waiting lists before people 'die waiting for treatment', a local MLA has said.

SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan has said that the crisis in waiting lists in Northern Ireland demands the immediate attention of political leaders.

Speaking following the publication of the Royal College of Surgeons’ 10 Step Action Plan for surgical recovery, Mr Durkan said: “I welcome the publication of this report and its recommendations.

“It underlines the serious crisis that our Health Service faces and the particular pressure on people who have been on waiting lists for years.

“We now have a suite of reports that outline the scale of the reform needed to address spiralling waiting lists and deliver first class care to people before they die waiting for treatment. 

“The issues facing the health service are systemic and they can only be tackled with strong political will. The only thing keeping the system going right now is the dedication of our front-line staff.

“My party colleagues and I have consistently raised this issue in the Assembly and with the Ministers of Health and Finance.

“Unfortunately, the Budget presented by Conor Murphy this week does not set out a plan to deal with the multiple crises facing our public services.

“This is a missed opportunity and particularly disappointing that given the critical state of the health service that the Finance Minister has not made addressing waiting lists a priority.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie