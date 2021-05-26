Derry MLA: More needs to be done to tackle waiting lists before 'people die waiting for treatment'

More must be done to tackle health service waiting lists before people 'die waiting for treatment', a local MLA has said.

SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan has said that the crisis in waiting lists in Northern Ireland demands the immediate attention of political leaders.

Speaking following the publication of the Royal College of Surgeons’ 10 Step Action Plan for surgical recovery, Mr Durkan said: “I welcome the publication of this report and its recommendations.

“It underlines the serious crisis that our Health Service faces and the particular pressure on people who have been on waiting lists for years.

“We now have a suite of reports that outline the scale of the reform needed to address spiralling waiting lists and deliver first class care to people before they die waiting for treatment.

“The issues facing the health service are systemic and they can only be tackled with strong political will. The only thing keeping the system going right now is the dedication of our front-line staff.

“My party colleagues and I have consistently raised this issue in the Assembly and with the Ministers of Health and Finance.

“Unfortunately, the Budget presented by Conor Murphy this week does not set out a plan to deal with the multiple crises facing our public services.

“This is a missed opportunity and particularly disappointing that given the critical state of the health service that the Finance Minister has not made addressing waiting lists a priority.”