25/05/2021

What is your favourite Donegal beach? Has it made it on to the Blue Flag list?

County has 14 locations on the prestigious list

Revealed - Blue Flag beaches are revealed for this year and Donegal is joint top of the charts

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The counties in the Republic with the most Blue Flags for 2021 are Donegal and Kerry, which both have 14.

The number of Blue Flags awarded this season set a new record for the Republic.

The flags will fly once again this year at Bundoran, Rossnowlagh, Murvagh, Fintra, Portnoo/Narin, Carrickfinn, Killahoey, Marblehill, Downings, Portsalon, Culdaff, Stroove, Greencastle Marina and Rathmullan Marina.

Four areas of Donegal have retained Green Coast awards.

They are Ballyheirnan, Dooey, Magheroarty, and Drumatinney.

The Blue Flag and Green Coast Award sites for 2021 were announced by Ian Diamond, Coastal Awards Manager with An Taisce’s Environmental Education unit this morning in a virtual awards ceremony attended by Local Authorities, marina operators and Clean Coasts groups who volunteer at the beaches receiving Green Coast Awards this year.

The Blue Flag is one of the world’s most recognised eco-labels.

The Blue Flag originated in France in 1985 when French coastal local authorities were awarded with the Blue Flag for compliance with sewage treatment and bathing water quality criteria.

It was launched as an International programme as part of the "European Year of the Environment in 1987. In 1988, the first year sites were awarded outside of France 19 beaches and 2 marinas received the Blue Flag in Ireland. 

This year Ireland continues to punch above its weight with a record breaking 93 sites awarded, up two on last year’s total.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


