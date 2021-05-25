Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Police appeal for help locating missing teenagers

The pair were last seen on Tuesday afternoon in the Castledawson/Portglenone area.

Police appeal for help locating missing teenagers

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Police are appealing for information to help find two missing teenagers, 17 year old Dean Hawe and 15 year old Rachel McBride from the Castledawson/Portglenone area, who are believed to be travelling together.

They were last seen around 1.30pm on Tuesday afternoon in the Castledawson and Portglenone area.

Rachel is 5 ft 4, is described as regular build, has brown shoulder length hair with blonde highlights, and was wearing a black hoody with pink “Little Pepe” writing, black leggings and black trainers.

Dean is 5ft 6, of medium build with shoulder length long brown hair and was wearing a black Slipknot logo hoody with black jeans and white trainers.

Anyone with information or sightings of Dean or Rachel should call Police on 101 reference 1368 or 1603 of 24 May 2021.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie