Police appeal for help locating missing teenagers

Police are appealing for information to help find two missing teenagers, 17 year old Dean Hawe and 15 year old Rachel McBride from the Castledawson/Portglenone area, who are believed to be travelling together.

They were last seen around 1.30pm on Tuesday afternoon in the Castledawson and Portglenone area.

Rachel is 5 ft 4, is described as regular build, has brown shoulder length hair with blonde highlights, and was wearing a black hoody with pink “Little Pepe” writing, black leggings and black trainers.

Dean is 5ft 6, of medium build with shoulder length long brown hair and was wearing a black Slipknot logo hoody with black jeans and white trainers.

Anyone with information or sightings of Dean or Rachel should call Police on 101 reference 1368 or 1603 of 24 May 2021.