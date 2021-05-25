Local council land deal to feature on BBC's Spotlight

Contact
A County Derry council is to be the subject of a BBC investigative documentary tonight.
'North Coast Land Deals', by BBC Spotlight, will see Conor Spackman investigate a one pound deal for public land in the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Area.
The documentary will delve into the details surrounding a deal which left a staunch unionist and republican on the same side of a planning fight.
'North Coast Land Deals' will be broadcast on BBC One NI tonight (Tuesday May 25) at 10.45pm.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Mayor Brian Tierney and Lilian Seenoi Barr from the North West Migrants Forum 'taking the knee' at this afternoon's vigil in Guildhall Square on the first anniversary of the murder of George Floyd.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.