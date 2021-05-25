Local council land deal to feature on BBC's Spotlight

A County Derry council is to be the subject of a BBC investigative documentary tonight.

'North Coast Land Deals', by BBC Spotlight, will see Conor Spackman investigate a one pound deal for public land in the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Area.

The documentary will delve into the details surrounding a deal which left a staunch unionist and republican on the same side of a planning fight.

'North Coast Land Deals' will be broadcast on BBC One NI tonight (Tuesday May 25) at 10.45pm.