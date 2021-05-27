27/05/2021

New forum for Council towns

Two County Derry towns to get local representative groups.

Limavady and Coleraine are among four towns in the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council region who will benefit from the establishment of a town forum.

The council's Leisure and Development Committee last week approved plans to establish a similar forum in the Borough's four main towns; Limavady, Coleraine, Ballymoney and Ballycastle.

Each forum will act as an informal advisory group to the council on local issues and meet at least twice a year, with local councillors also taking part.

Informal arrangements are already in place in both County Derry towns, with the council's Town and Village Management (TVM) team liaising with the existing Coleraine and Limavady Town Teams.

An open call will be made for representatives from community organisations, residents, business representatives and councillors to sit on each forum.

Future plans are also in place to extend the format to the coastal towns of Portstewart and Portrush, as well as a single forum for the Council's remaining towns and villages.

