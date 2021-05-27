Walk raises thousands for local charity

27/05/2021
Contact
Michael McGarvey, Paul Allen, James Allen, David Speirs, Gareth Pitts, Richard Gibson, Chris Bradley, Dwayne Nelson and Ben Huey pictured after completing the walk.
A charity walk undertaken in the memory of three deceased members has raised thousands of pounds for a County Derry social club that caters for adults with disabilities.
Volunteers from Magherafelt and District Gateway Club took on the 27-mile trek from Maghera to Portrush, raising £5,000 at the last count.
The club provides a safe, cross-community environment in which members can socialise and relax with their peers.
The walk was completed in memory of three special people connected to the club; Veronica McSorley, a club leader, and Wendy Allen and Paul O'Neill, who attended regularly.
Placards featuring photographs of Veronica, Wendy and Paul were carried by the group during the walk to keep their memories alive.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Michael McGarvey, Paul Allen, James Allen, David Speirs, Gareth Pitts, Richard Gibson, Chris Bradley, Dwayne Nelson and Ben Huey pictured after completing the walk.
Lilian Seenoi-Barr accused the PSNI of not doing to enough to prevent attacks on Derry's immigrant community.
Chief executive Kieran Phelan with Cloud 360 Accounting staff, Marisa McCallion, front, and back, from left, Jennifer Greer, Linda Doherty, Donna Rodgers and Emmajane McAneney
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.