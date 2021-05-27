Walk raises thousands for local charity

A charity walk undertaken in the memory of three deceased members has raised thousands of pounds for a County Derry social club that caters for adults with disabilities.

Volunteers from Magherafelt and District Gateway Club took on the 27-mile trek from Maghera to Portrush, raising £5,000 at the last count.

The club provides a safe, cross-community environment in which members can socialise and relax with their peers.

The walk was completed in memory of three special people connected to the club; Veronica McSorley, a club leader, and Wendy Allen and Paul O'Neill, who attended regularly.

Placards featuring photographs of Veronica, Wendy and Paul were carried by the group during the walk to keep their memories alive.