Proposal that public meeting should be held in Derry to discuss the PSNI's work

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Sinn Fein want to see a meeting of a local policing body held in public.

When initially set up, meetings of the Policing Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) for the Derry City and Strabane District Council area were held in public.

However, for many years, the meetings have now been held behind closed doors.

Sinn Féin group leader on the local council, Sandra Duffy, is now proposed that the PCSP hold a meeting in public to allow members to hold the PSNI to account in an open forum. 

She said: “I made a proposal at this week’s meeting of the PCSP to arrange a meeting in public to allow members to hold the police to account in an open forum. 

“There are a wide range of issues that come up on a regular basis where members of the public have concerns about policing issues in our city and they need answers. 

“I believe the public being able to see what is going on in these meetings and get answers to questions will provide a greater degree of transparency."

