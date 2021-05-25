Proposal that public meeting should be held in Derry to discuss the PSNI's work

Contact
Sinn Fein want to see a meeting of a local policing body held in public.
When initially set up, meetings of the Policing Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) for the Derry City and Strabane District Council area were held in public.
However, for many years, the meetings have now been held behind closed doors.
Sinn Féin group leader on the local council, Sandra Duffy, is now proposed that the PCSP hold a meeting in public to allow members to hold the PSNI to account in an open forum.
She said: “I made a proposal at this week’s meeting of the PCSP to arrange a meeting in public to allow members to hold the police to account in an open forum.
“There are a wide range of issues that come up on a regular basis where members of the public have concerns about policing issues in our city and they need answers.
“I believe the public being able to see what is going on in these meetings and get answers to questions will provide a greater degree of transparency."
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.