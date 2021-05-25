Police in Derry issue renewed appeal for information about a man who has been missing for several days

Contact
Aiden Baldrick was last seen on Saturday.
Police in Derry have issued an appeal for information about a man who has been missing for several days.
The PSNI are concerned about the welfare of Aiden Baldrick.
He is described as slim build, 5’9 in height with short dirty-fair hair.
He was last seen at 9am on Saturday, May 22.
f you have any information that could help please contact police on 101 quoting reference 1568 - 22/05/21
