PSNI issue urgent warning about new scam in which fraudsters are posing as police officers

The PSNI say scammers are now posing as police officers in a bid to trick people into handing over money.
Have you received a call from someone alleging to be a police officer asking for money?
A PSNI spokesperson said: "Be aware of impersonation scams. Police will never contact you to ask about valuables in your home or ask you to hand over money.
"If you think you’ve been the victim of an impersonation scam, contact us by dialling 101 or in an emergency dial 999.
"You can contact Scamwiseni on Facebook or www.nidirect.gov.uk/scamwiseni
"Alternatively report to Action Fraud on their website www.actionfraud.co.uk or by phoning 0300 123 2040."
